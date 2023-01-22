Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 96,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 24,914,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,515,226. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

