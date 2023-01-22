Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.86) to €11.80 ($12.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.33) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of IBDRY stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 112,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

