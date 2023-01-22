ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,906 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at $5,357,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 9.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 37.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 45,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $231.42 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $279.80. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.56.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. TheStreet raised ICON Public from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

