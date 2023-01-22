Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

PG stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $341.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

