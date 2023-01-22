Ieq Capital LLC Buys 50,837 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $198.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.