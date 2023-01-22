Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $37,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,053,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,080,000 after buying an additional 314,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,128,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.49 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average of $149.58.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

