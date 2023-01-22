Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 40,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 35,720 shares during the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.84.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $458.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

