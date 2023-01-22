Ieq Capital LLC Has $17.93 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.6% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.19.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at $19,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 567,272 shares of company stock valued at $57,037,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.