Ieq Capital LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Trading Up 5.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $398.07 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $579.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

