Ieq Capital LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,711 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 4.4 %

DOCN stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.