Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 784 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $291.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.90. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $658.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.37.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

