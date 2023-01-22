Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 29,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $376.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $361.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.23.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

