Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,733 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 123,763 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.11.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

