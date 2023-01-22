Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,212 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

