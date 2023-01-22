Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TAP opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.