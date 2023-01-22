Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.40 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,109 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

EVRG stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

