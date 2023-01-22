Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 7,837 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 70.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 49.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $216.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

