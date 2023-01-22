Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $397.78 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.76 and its 200 day moving average is $400.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,306 shares of company stock worth $32,829,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.