Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,004 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 82,106 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1,041.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 850,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Stock Up 3.5 %

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

