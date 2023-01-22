Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 244,663 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,663 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

