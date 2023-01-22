Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,132 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after buying an additional 1,956,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,367,000 after buying an additional 1,499,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 8.7 %

SYF stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

