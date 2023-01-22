Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 52,827 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,827 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after purchasing an additional 713,243 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Teradyne by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after purchasing an additional 314,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after buying an additional 307,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $97.53 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

