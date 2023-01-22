Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.82. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $36.09.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura G. Eichorn sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $111,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,990.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,333 shares of company stock worth $6,943,422. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

