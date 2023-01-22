Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Imerys Stock Performance

IMYSF remained flat at C$38.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.51. Imerys has a 12 month low of C$34.72 and a 12 month high of C$41.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMYSF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Imerys to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Imerys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Imerys from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

Further Reading

