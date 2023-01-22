Immutable X (IMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $378.82 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002892 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $378.82 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003023 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00417492 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,717.11 or 0.29304831 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00645158 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.