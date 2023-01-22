Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, January 23rd.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

