Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $60.75 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

