Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Short Interest Update

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITAQ opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.