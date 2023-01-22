Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 175,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.