Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 175,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,870.85% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.