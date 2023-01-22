InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional Trading of InMode

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in InMode by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ INMD opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $54.68.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Equities analysts predict that InMode will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.