Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Up 2.8 %
INOD stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Innodata has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.00.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.
Institutional Trading of Innodata
About Innodata
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.