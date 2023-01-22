Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

INOD stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Innodata has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.9% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

