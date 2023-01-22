Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) vs. Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Critical Contrast

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Innospec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Innospec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Innospec and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec 0 1 0 0 2.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Innospec and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec 7.04% 14.37% 9.42% Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66%

Risk and Volatility

Innospec has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innospec and Standard Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec $1.48 billion 1.86 $93.10 million $5.26 21.14 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -18.20

Innospec has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innospec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innospec beats Standard Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels. This segment's products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. Its Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products that focuses on the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and metal extraction markets. The company's Oilfield Services segment develops and markets chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production, as well as products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations. It sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical and metal extraction formulations, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

