Insider Buying: CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Director Acquires $150,060.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) Director Perry Meyer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,030. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CHS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHSCO opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. CHS Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

