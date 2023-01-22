Insider Buying: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Purchases $544,000.00 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,401,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,906,148.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.28. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.