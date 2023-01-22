Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CFO Purchases $350,000.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.0 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

