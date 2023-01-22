Insider Buying: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Acquires $99,954.02 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WD-40 Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $176.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of -0.18. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $236.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 72.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 280.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Featured Articles

