Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells 499 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $14,366.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AEHR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.51 million, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.80. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
