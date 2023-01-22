Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells 499 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $14,366.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.51 million, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.80. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

AEHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

