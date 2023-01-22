Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells 499 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $14,366.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.51 million, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.80. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

