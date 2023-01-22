Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $231,464.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Booking Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,344.29 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,060.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,925.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,434.46.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Featured Articles
