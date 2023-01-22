Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $1,033,549.11 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $1,033,549.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,429,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,508,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $3,715,601.40.

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $2,772,403.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 412,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,020,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

