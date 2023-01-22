Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Sells $11,875.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) VP Justin Clair sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $11,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OLP opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $492.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 96.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 1,517.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

