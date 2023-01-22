inSure DeFi Price Up 1.6% This Week (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $62.36 million and $1.15 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

