Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Intelligent Bio Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.47 Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 10.28

Profitability

Intelligent Bio Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. Intelligent Bio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08% Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors -1,355.92% -145.04% -26.44%

Volatility & Risk

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions Competitors 893 3411 7592 172 2.58

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.33%. Given Intelligent Bio Solutions’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intelligent Bio Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Intelligent Bio Solutions rivals beat Intelligent Bio Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

