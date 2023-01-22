Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $113.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

