Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,467,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,107,410.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,565,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,467,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,107,410.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,900 shares of company stock valued at $27,426,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

