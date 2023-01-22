InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.30) to GBX 4,200 ($51.25) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.22) to GBX 5,500 ($67.11) in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.00) to GBX 6,200 ($75.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,510.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.6 %
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
