InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.30) to GBX 4,200 ($51.25) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.22) to GBX 5,500 ($67.11) in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.00) to GBX 6,200 ($75.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,510.71.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.6 %

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.