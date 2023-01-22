Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $282.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

