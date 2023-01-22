Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $133,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $282.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

