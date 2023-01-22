Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 141,260 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 46,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,145. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

