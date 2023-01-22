Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 5.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned 2.48% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $53,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after buying an additional 68,942 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 156,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock remained flat at $49.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $50.22.

