IPVERSE 1-Day Volume Hits $595,016.99 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $595,016.99 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00418221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.09 or 0.29356040 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00643151 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

